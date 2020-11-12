Carol J. Hetchler

July 5, 1938 – November 6, 2020

RACINE - Carol Jean Hetchler, age 82, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020, at Willowgreen Assisted Living where she was known as "Singing Carol". She was born in Racine, WI, July 5, 1938, the youngest of 8 children of the late Albert and Ella Huesdens.

Carol graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1956" and went to work at Western Publishing along with her sister Lois. In 1957, she was united in marriage to Lowell Duane Hetchler. Lowell and Carol had 8 boys together. In 1977, Carol lost Lowell to a tragic accident. Carol married Lowell's brother Robert, moved to Lake Holcombe and gave birth to a son that made nine. Carol loved to paint, play the organ, sing and watch the Packers. After her boys were old enough Carol worked at the Ladysmith Hospital as a cook along with her friend Mary for 15 years. After she retired she enjoyed her home and yard and her sons coming up north to visit. Carol lost Robert in 2012. In 2014 she met Anson Tainter and spent four and a half wonderful years together before her health declined. Mom always said "My boys are my life …without my boys I wouldn't have a life." Carol was a devoted wife mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her sons, Allen (Rhonda), Keith (Linda) Todd (Debbie), Craig (Susan), Kevin (Chris), Scott, Clint (Sam), and Shane (Crystal); many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter Kathleen, son Duane, and her siblings.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 12 pm until 1 pm. A funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be livestreamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Carol's page, select service and select live stream. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Willowgreen for their loving and compassionate care.

