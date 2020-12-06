Carol J. Zimprich

May 16, 1938 - November 30, 2020

Animals have one less advocate as of Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, with the passing of Carol J. Zimprich, who traveled the world to observe the creatures inhabiting it and volunteered countless hours with organizations benefiting animals and athletes.

She was 82.

Zimprich was born May 16, 1938, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and raised by Lawrence H. and Isabelle (Sidesky) Zimprich. She attended St. Catherine's High School in Racine before studying at the University of Wisconsin – LaCrosse.

Between classes, Zimprich took time to pursue a variety of athletic endeavors. One article written about the 19-year-old before she started her sophomore year at college boasted the headline, "Pick nearly any sport, this girl plays 'em all." The article describes a competitive, ambitious and talented athlete who knew what being tough meant without boasting about it.

Zimprich played competitive softball for many years, even earning All-American First Team honors in 1962 for her achievements playing third base for the Windy Tap Girls during the Amateur Softball Association's slow pitch national tournament.

That love of competition never waned. Zimprich worked for many years as a physical education teacher with Milwaukee Public Schools, particularly at John Muir Middle School, from which she retired in 1993.

Even into retirement, she remained active, playing golf, fishing and cheering on her favorite sports teams - the Milwaukee Bucks, the Green Bay Packers and the teams her nieces and nephews competed with over the years.

She spent 26 years volunteering with Special Olympics organizations in and around Milwaukee, regularly offering her time and talents for bowling, track, basketball and softball events.

She also logged 5,202 hours volunteering with the Milwaukee Zoo, an activity she enjoyed since 1993. She worked as a docent, making treats for animals, conducting animal watch and taking trips related to zoo activities.

Other volunteer activities included work with the Humane Society and time spent studying to be a docent for the International Crane Foundation.

Her love of animals extended far beyond her volunteer work. Zimprich spent much of her life and retirement traveling the world to see some of the earth's rarest critters and their habitats. Trips included adventures to Canada to see the northern lights, polar bears and seals; Holland; Galapagos Islands; Ecuador; Madagascar; Svalbard; Tembe Elephant Park in South Africa; Antarctica; India; a European Christmas cruise; and the north and south poles. She had visited nearly every state in the U.S., as well, and planned to visit Australia and New Zealand.

She cherished her own pets over the years - dogs Casper and Ranger and cats Molly and Shadow - as well as any pet she came across in her adventures or while visiting family.

Zimprich was preceded in death by her sister, Joan Barbara Salamon, and her parents. She is survived by her five nieces and nephews and their spouses - Mark and Georgia Salamon; Steve and Sandi Salamon; Julie (Salamon) and David Greene; Bob and Lisa Salamon; and Karen (Salamon) and Thomas Marzette. She is also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews, their children and her dear friend Patty Brown of Nevada.

Zimprich's family will fondly remember her enthusiasm while watching all sporting events, her deep appreciation for the world's wonders and her enthusiasm for leftovers at all family gatherings.

No services are planned at this time, but family and friends take comfort in an affirmation found in Zimprich's prayer book: "I am now able to focus my mind at will. I hold only loving thoughts and my angels act as my gatekeepers in establishing a steady stream of thoughts of love. I am whole. I am free."

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any nonprofit organization benefiting animals.