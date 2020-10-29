Carol Mary Waters

1934 - 2020

Carol Mary Waters, 85, of Loves Park passed away.

It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce her passing; our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend, passed away on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Rockford, IL.

Born on Christmas day, 1934, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Aloise and Violet (Kaski) Price. Married Herbert Waters on May 28, 1955, in Racine, WI. She moved to Rockford, IL, from Racine, WI, in 1964, to support her husband's new business, "Geri's Hamburgers." Carol was undeniably selfless, always putting others needs before her own. She was devoted to her family, always looking after whoever needed help. Carol took on many roles over the years and never complained. Two of her favorite jobs were managing the K-Mart cafeteria on East State Street and job coaching students with special needs for Northwestern Illinois Association (NIA). There was nothing she loved more than spending time with her family and friends, whether it was a birthday or holiday celebration, many times it came down to a game of Cribbage, Yahtzee, or Scrabble. She often came away the winner. For 85 wonderful years she brought joy into the lives of the people around her. Carol continued to travel with her girls including nieces, Jeanne and JoAnn. She always felt blessed that her husband's family treated her as their own sister for all the years that followed his sudden death in 1977.

Carol looked forward to spring and summer because she loved to fuss over the flowers in her yard, which her daughter, Shelly, tended for her in later years. Carol was a member of St. Edward's Catholic Church for many years, later joining St. Bridget Catholic Church in Loves Park, IL. She loved her card club group and her K-Mart supper club. Our mom truly was the best person in our lives, she was generous with her time, love, support, and advice. She was tremendously proud of her family and always let each of us know that she loved us. Carol defined her success by helping others succeed. She shared her honest warmth and open spirit with everyone she met. Carol was extremely clever and loved to laugh. Laughter was always the most prevailing sound in our home growing up and growing old.

She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters and their families, Shelly Waters, Gerri "Gig" Waters, Teresa (Scott) Johnson, Karen (Gordon Jr.) Conover, Mary (Andrew) Conover, and Lori (Curt) Bilbrey; 8 adoring grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren (with a 16th on the way); numerous relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Herbert in 1977; son, David Waters in 2013; sister, Jackie Jager in 1998; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; niece, Cally Jo Ferg; and parents.

Private memorial services will be held. Services will be livestreamed on Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., through Facebook at 4 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020. Inurnment at a later date in Holy Cross Cemetery, Racine, WI. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Visit delehantyfh.com.