Carrie Sue Glenn

January 10, 1965 - October 28, 2020

RACINE – Carrie Sue Glenn, 55, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Carrie was born to Clayton and Carol (nee Therkleson) Lee on January 10, 1965, in Racine. She was united in marriage to Charles Glenn on November 28, 1989, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. Carrie was greatly patriotic, loving her country and her city. She was the Alderwoman of the 10th District of the City of Racine and was always involved with the 4th Fest of Greater Racine Inc. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother.

Carrie is survived by her loving husband, Charles Glenn; children: Patrick (Catherine O'Laughlin) Jenkins, Michael Glenn, Carlie Glenn, and Steven Glenn; grandchildren: Emmet and Oliver Jenkins; mother, Carol Lee; siblings: Cindy (Lou) Peasley, Chuck (Lori) Lee, Connie Lee, Craig (Sandy) Lee, and Christy (Scott) Ziegler; special friends: Sandy and Butch Beier, the Contreras Family, and Sandy Weidner; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Carrie is preceded in death by her father, Clayton Lee and mother-in-law, LaVerne Glenn.

A celebration of Carrie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, November 3, 2020, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. The ceremony will start at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be directed to the Fourth Fest of Greater Racine. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Riley from Ascension All Saints Hospital for the special care of Carrie.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361