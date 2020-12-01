Carter J. Stoffel Kortbein

1999 - 2020

On the Sunday morning of November 22nd, a day forever in our memory, the injuries Carter received in an accident traveling to work forced his passing from this world and moved him to the next.

Carter's gentle and caring soul began on September 16th, 1999. He grew and so loved his mother Victoria, his father Jay, his best friend and older brother Preston, along with his brother Jeremiah (JJ), his sister Lauren, and his step-brother Christian. As he was always willing to help wherever he could, his soft-spoken ways blessed everyone who knew him. He passionately loved sports and gaming, with the Brewers, the Packers, and the Badgers taking the top spots (overlooking a brief Chicago Bears fandom episode that barely registered). He loved competing with the best of them and played every sport he could; wrestling more so in his younger days and playing soccer his whole life. He showed natural athletic ability, and he pushed those that played with him to excel, giving of himself fully to better the whole experience. A team player in the perfect sense; it must be mentioned that he also loved a good video gaming session with anyone willing enough to lose to him. Carter graduated from De Pere High School in 2018 and worked full time at Festival Foods in De Pere.

Carter's true joy was family, showcased many times by a good card game. He cherished this "togetherness" and the sharing that always allowed witness to his unending spirit of generosity. A special interest he learned, and gained from his mother, was the importance and value of being the best cook you can be for those that you love. He was right alongside the work to feed the family and so enjoyed doing so. Carter showed an admirable heart in all he did and all he accomplished. He was well beyond his years in his gentle way and he simply brought joy to all that knew him. An understanding of Carter, and his unique way, was an understanding to live in kindness and this helped you to feel better, reminding you of the goodness in life. In reflection, Carter never hurt nor angered any living soul on this earth and this is the enduring legacy he leaves. Truly kind, truly caring, truly special, truly loved; Carter will always have his place in our hearts. He quoted it best in his senior motto of his yearbook, by Landon Donovan, "I genuinely want to do my best every day, and I genuinely want to enjoy life every day."

Carter is preceded in death by grandparents Curtis D. Stoffel, Helen M. (Luedke) Stoffel II; and paternal aunt Kimberly (Kortbein) Brinkman.

Carter is survived by his parents Victoria Stoffel, of De Pere, WI and Jay (Jessica) Kortbein of Brookfield, WI; grandparents Barbara (Ron) Stoffel-Emde of Dexter, MI, Marlene Kortbein of Menomonee Falls, WI, and Jim (Glenda) Kortbein of Gold Canyon, AZ; his brothers Preston Stoffel of De Pere, WI, Jeremiah (JJ) Kortbein of Brookfield, WI, Christian Tipton serving in the United States Air Force, stationed in Seoul, South Korea; and his sister Lauren Kortbein of Franklin, WI; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 5th?, 2020 at FAITHBRIDGE Church on 212 11th St Racine, Wisconsin at 11 o'clock am, with a visitation beginning at 10 o'clock am. Please understand that only immediate family will be attending services with masks required. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial contributions to the Carter J. Stoffel Kortbein Memorial Fund at https://gf.me/u/zaf2bp.

