Carter Kortbein

Carter Kortbein

Carter Kortbein, age 21, of De Pere, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an accident, November 22, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Faithbridge Church (Downtown Campus), 212 11th Street, Racine, WI, 53402. Burial will follow in the Graceland Cemetery, Racine, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences can be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Faithbridge Church (Downtown Campus)
212 11th Street, Racine, Wisconsin
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Faithbridge Church (Downtown Campus)
212 11th Street, Racine, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Page-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Carter will be greatly missed. We are sorry for your loss. WOW #community .
Hendra family
Friend
November 28, 2020
Tracy Hendra
November 28, 2020