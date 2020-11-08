Catherine M. Karls

1931 - 2020

Racine - Catherine Margaret Karls, "Katie", age 89 of Racine passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Pleasant Point Senior Living. She was born in Racine, WI, March 8, 1931, daughter of the late George and Rose (Nee:Steiner) Karls.

Katie graduated from St. Catherine's High School and was employed as a secretary at S.C. Johnson Wax for 25 years. She enjoyed traveling around the United States and gardening. She loved animals and feeding birds. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her nieces and nephew, Debra Karls of CO, Jeffrey Karls of Madison, WI, Judith (Thomas) Wemmert of San Antonio, TX; brother-in-law, Peter Luxenhofer other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 3 brothers and sisters-in-law, Bernard (Ruth) Karls, Ray Karls (Joyce Luxenhofer) and George Karls (Helen Shoup).

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 10-11 am. Funeral Service will follow at 11 am with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Masks are required and will be provided if needed.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Alliance and the staff at Pleasant Point for their loving and compassionate care.

