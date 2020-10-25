Charles B. Odders

1927 - 2020

RACINE-Charles Burton Odders, 93, resident of Racine passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on October 19, 2020.

On January 13, 1927 he was born in Racine, the son of the late Chris and Elsie (nee: Nelson) Odders.

Charles was united in marriage to the former Barbara Jean Bayer in Racine on March 20, 1948.

He was employed with S.C. Johnson in the printing department, retiring after 20 years of service.

Charles proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II from January of 1945 until his honorable discharge in November of 1947.

Charles is survived by his wife of 72 years, Barbara; children, Stephan Odders of Las Vegas, NV, Christi (Ray Jackson) Gray of Tavares, Florida, and Tim (Cynthia) Odders of Gilbert, AZ., in addition to six grandchildren, Erin Nolan, Trevor, Patrick, and Brent Odders, Carly Bentley and Julie Jules. He is further survived by eight great grandchildren; sister Marion Placko, sisters-in-law Shirley Odders, Jane Odders, and Mary Scheel, brothers and sisters in-law Peter (Sue) Bayer, Tom (Ann) Bayer and brother-in-law George Ayers, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. He was preceded in death by brothers, Howard, Richard and Melvin Odders.

Charles will be laid to rest with full military honors in a private ceremony at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.

