Charles P. Tyler, Sr.

January 8, 1936 – November 16, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Charles Phillip Tyler, Sr., 84, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born in Racine on January 8, 1936, son of the late Charles W. and Irene (Née: Grno) Tyler.

Charles loved and served his country in the Unites States Air Force. He worked at Western Publishing then Twin Disc where he retired in January 2001.

Charles loved to hunt and fish in his spare time. He loved animals and had many dogs, cats, and horses in his lifetime. Charles never lost his sense of humor or love for God~ He had a heart of gold and loved everyone he met.

Charles leaves to cherish his memory his loving companion of 32 years, Ron Benson; his children, Charles Tyler Jr., Tami Tyler, Scott Tyler (Barbara), Trisa Tyler; his grandchildren, Myranda Birch, Scott Tyler, Alexander( Sarah) Ezzone, Kaycie, Lauren. Grace Kelly; his sister, Janet Doonan (Jim); close friends (like family), Ruthann Mork; her children and grandchildren; as well as other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Irene Tyler; sister, Rosemary Krall; and brother in law Ray Krall.

In accordance with Charles wishes, a private service will take place at the VA cemetery (Union Grove) when gatherings become safe again. Notifications will be made at that time. In lieu of flowers, memorials to help cover burial expenses would be appreciated.

