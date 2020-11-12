Constance J. Vlasak

December 18, 1948 - November 9, 2020

Constance J. Vlasak, 71, of Burlington, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin on December 18, 1948, she was the daughter of Merlin and Marcelaine (nee Miller) Clark. Her early life was spent in Whitewater, Wisconsin and she graduated from Tremper High School in Kenosha. She spent the past 20 years in the Burlington area.

Connie loved her dog, going for walks and sports cars. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family.

Connie is survived by her mother, Marcelaine; siblings, Sally (John) Thigpen, Martin (Rita) Clark, Gwen (William) Gately and Janis (Harry Sr.) Beliunas; nieces and nephews, James (Karen) Thigpen, David Thigpen, Michael (Carrie) Clark, Beth (Joe) Ranney, Cheryl Schroeder, Rachel Sain, Karen (Jeremy) Jonas, Wendy Allan, Scott Allan, Mitch Allan and Philip Allan; and 16 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father and a niece, Christa Clark.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at The Bay of Burlington and Aurora at Home Hospice, for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter.

A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery in Whitewater.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com