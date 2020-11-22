Menu
Cornell Person
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020

Cornell Person

November 19, 1953 – November 14, 2020

RACINE - Cornell Person, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Public Visitation will be in the chapel from 4-6pm and The Private Family Hour will begin at 6pm.

Please the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Nov
24
Service
6:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
