Cornell Person

November 19, 1953 – November 14, 2020

RACINE - Cornell Person, age 66, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Public Visitation will be in the chapel from 4-6pm and The Private Family Hour will begin at 6pm.

Please the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com