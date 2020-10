Dale Mattison, Sr.

Dale Mattison, Sr., 66, of Racine, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home. Dale's family is holding a memorial gathering at the home on 1109 S. Memorial Drive in Racine on Friday October 23, 2020 from 12 noon until 6 pm.

Please see www.Strouf.com for full obituary.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101