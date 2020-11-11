Daniel Joseph Lanouette, Sr.

February 2, 1964-November 7, 2020

RACINE – Daniel J. Lanouette, Sr., 56, received the promise of eternal life on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born in Racine on February 2, 1964, son of Wayne and Joyce (Née: Alberts) Lanouette.

Dan graduated from Washington Park High School in 1982. He was a sports fan and loved the Packers and the Brewers. Dan was an avid fan of Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Above all, he was a family man and treasured all the time spent with his family.

Dan leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Taylor Lanouette, Daniel "D.J." Lanouette, Jr., Nichole (Victoria Aiken) Frey, Cassie Wenthur; son-in-law, Jay Fairchild; grandchildren, Bridget, Alex, Katie, Eric, Sadie, Justice, Makylah, Kaylee, Amelia; former wife, Debora Lanouette; special companion, Emily Hopkins; father, Wayne Lanouette; sister, Cheryl (George) Jacobs; uncle, Craig (Patrice) Lanouette; aunt, Lynn Lanouette; niece, Erin Jacobs; cousins, other relatives, and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Lanouette; uncle, Robert Lanouette; aunt, Kathy Krupp; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, 5:00pm until 7:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. A Mass of Christian Burial for Dan will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, 11:00am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue. Visitation on Friday will be at church from 10:00am until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family have been suggested.

