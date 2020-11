David C. Conley

David C. Conley, 61, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in Seasons Hospice-Ignite. There will be a Homegoing Visitation, in the funeral home, NEXT SUNDAY, November 15th from 10:00 a.m. until 12 o'clock noon. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

