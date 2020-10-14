David E. Gleason

January 13, 1964 - October 10, 2020

KENOSHA - David E. Gleason, age 56, of Kenosha, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Racine, January 13, 1964, son of Roger and Hope (Nee: Mutcher) Gleason.

David graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1982". He was employed by Ruud Lighting/Cree for many years until his health declined. David enjoyed Karaoke, wrestling, trips to Branson and his sharing his critiques of movies. He was a devoted son, brother, and uncle who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his parents, Roger and Hope Gleason; his sister, Donna Gleason; nephew, Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel; niece, Kayla (Austin) Graf; great niece, Morgan Graf; aunts, uncles, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Connie in 2014.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Friday, October 16, 2020, 10:30 am with Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 9:30 am until 10:30 am. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

