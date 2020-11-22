David Gregg Schultz

August 10, 1929 - November 7, 2020

David Gregg Schultz passed away on Saturday, 7 November 2020 at the age of 91.

Dad was born on 10 August 1929, the youngest of three sons of Arthur Schultz and Grace (Schwarm) Schultz. Except for one memorable year in Korea, he lived all his life in Racine. He attended Gilbert Knapp Elementary School, Mitchell Middle School, and Washington Park High School - Class of 1947. When he turned 18, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and began a journey that would affect the rest of his life. Following graduation from MCRD Parris Island, his first assignment was to NAS Jacksonville, FL. Every day he requested a transfer to the Fleet- a request that resulted in his reassignment to Camp Lejeune, NC to join an AMTRAC unit. This was more to his liking. He participated in maneuvers in Puerto Rico, Canada, and Point Barrow, Alaska. In 1950, he was a "short timer", preparing to return to civilian life, when the Korean War broke out. The president and Congress extended all enlistments for one year, so Dad found himself on his way to Korea. He was part of the Inchon Landing, the Battle of Seoul, and ended up in North Korea as part of the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. For the rest of his life, winter was a cruel reminder of what he endured in North Korea.

Dad returned home in 1951, and one memorable day saw a cute brunette in a yellow sweater on Main Street. Her name was Ruth Vera Mahnke, and on 30 May 1953, at Epiphany Lutheran Church, they were wed. They were blessed to spend 64 years together and raised three children: Jeff (Marissa) Schultz, Merry (Steve) Mertins, and Susan (Glenn) Rollins. Dad worked for J.I. Case Company and was a member of their 20 Year Club. Following their retirements, Mom and Dad took up camping, traveling around the U.S. and Canada. Dad even overcame his aversion of flying to take Mom to Paris. Dad was a member of the Chosin Few, a veterans organization comprised of survivors of the Chosin Reservoir. Through this group, Dad reconnected with his AMTRAC crew and his best buddy. This organization helped Dad to heal from what today we would call PTSD. Mom and Dad attended several reunions around the country, which gave them another excuse to travel. When his oldest daughter, Merry, followed him into the Marines, he was able to re-visit and show Mom many of the places from his time in the Corps. Wherever their daughter Susan was living, Mom and Dad were sure to visit. They definitely indulged in their love of travel.

Dad was a great story teller; he always seemed to have one for every occasion. An avid reader, he considered himself a student of history. He also loved a good joke and never seemed to forget one once he heard it. He enjoyed sitting on his front porch watching the neighborhood. And after 53 years in the house, he became the infamous neighborhood historian and storyteller. One of his most cherished memories was of the Fourth of the July parade, where family and friends gathered to celebrate at the house. To Dad, family was everything.

In addition to his children, he is survived by six grandchildren: Adam (Kate) Schultz, Austin (Sean Radford) Schultz, Timothy (Katelyn) Rollins, Jarid (Amy) Rollins, Caleb (Cassie) Rollins, and Emily Mertins; and by three great-grandchildren: Max Schultz, Lia Schultz, and Paxton Rollins. He is further survived by his oldest brother and fellow Marine, Robert (Shirley) Schultz, sisters-in-law Dorothy (Mahnke) Croll and Jude Mahnke, numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Ruth, his parents Arthur and Grace Schultz, his in-laws Harvey and Margaret Mahnke, his brother William (Evie) Schultz, and brothers/sisters-in-law John Mahnke, Dolores Mahnke, Bill (Jan) Mahnke, Bert and Marge (Mahnke) Sjostrom, and Reverend Gilbert Croll.

The Family would like to thank Mom and Dad's neighbors, especially Don and Linda, Dave, Katrina, and Don and Terry, for their friendship and for helping to keep on eye on Dad - especially during this pandemic.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no funeral. A special service and interment with full military honors will be held at the Southeast Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at later date. Memorials may be made to St. Johns Lutheran Church, Racine Lutheran High School, the Semper Fi Fund (for wounded veterans), or a charity of your choosing.

Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to slide in sideways, totally worn out, shouting "Wow! What a ride!"

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com