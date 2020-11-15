David J. Hendricks

1948 - 2020

RACINE - David Joseph Hendricks, age 71, passed away peacefully at his residence, Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was born in Racine, November 27, 1948, son of the late Gerald and Kathryn (Nee:Maupin) Hendricks.

Dave owned and operated Hendricks Auto Body from 1973-2005. Dave loved working on cars and had a passion for turning a "banged up" vehicle into something that shined. Refurbishing old cars was a form of art to him. His favorite was his Red 1969 Mach 1 Mustang. He loved to scoop the loop on Lake Michigan on hot summer days and rev the engine and squeal the tires. Dave enjoyed car shows, boating, speed boats, cribbage, and darts. He was a fan of music in general but especially liked jazz and dance music. Birthday parties and holiday gatherings always included one of Dave's favorite's: chubs, anchovies on pizza, creamed herring, sardines and oyster stuffing. He will be remembered for his full, hearty laugh. Dave loved hosting his annual 4th of July celebrations on the corner of Main Street and Hamilton Street for his family, friends, current and former employees, and friends of the Racine Fire Department. Dave will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Surviving are his children, Kimberly (James) Eschmann, Todd (Julie) Hendricks, Stacey Hendricks; grandchildren, Tyler, Elise, Justin, and Jacob; his sister, Rita (Brian) Staudenraus and his brother Mark; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Sharon (Jerry) Figi.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, November 18, 2020, 11:00 am until 12 pm. A prayer service will follow at 12 pm with Reverend Steve Varghese officiating with interment at St. Louis Cemetery, Hwy G. Memorials to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Childhood Cancer and Treatment Research have been suggested. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Dave's page, select service, select livestream.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the friends and special people that provided care, love and support on some of his tougher days.

