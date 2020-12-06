David P. Schemel

1959 - 2020

David P. Schemel, age 61, of Racine, WI died on Monday, December 1, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine, WI.

David was born in Racine, WI on January 25, 1959.

David attended Racine schools where he played football and wrestled for Racine Lutheran High School. David later received a degree in Welding from Gateway Technical College.

On September 17th, 1983 David was united in marriage with Ann Schumacher in Edgerton, WI. David and Ann recently celebrated 37 wonderful years of marriage together.

David recently retired from SC Johnson Wax Co. after being an employee for over thirty-five years working in various departments. David enjoyed spending time with his family and going on yearly fishing trips in northern Wisconsin. David was a born hobbyist and enjoyed building replica models over the years. Davids replica work was so skilled he was invited to showcase some of his work in various museums. In retirement David found a passion for firearms. David began practicing his marksmanship skills at the local gun range. David was known for always having a good sense of humor. David also had an affinity for cooking and baking. David was always testing new creations in the kitchen, but was remembered most for his chocolate chip cookies, which he brought with to any event.

Survivors include David's wife Ann; his two daughters, Abbey (Lindsey Gwinnup) Gwinnup, and Sara (Jared Keul) Schemel; his grandchildren Kenzie and Lynden Gwinnup, his sister Becky (Gary Fish) Fish as well as many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents William and Martha (Van Vilet) Schemel, brother George Schemel and son Billy Schemel.

Funeral will be held privately.

