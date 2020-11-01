Deborah A. Luker(Nee: Bellaire)

October 21, 1954 - October 28, 2020

RACINE- Deborah A. Luker, 66, passed away at Ascension Healthcare- Spring Street Campus on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Deborah was born in Racine on October 21, 1954 to Lloyd and Eunice (nee; Krueger) Bellaire. She graduated from Horlick High School and was employed at Styberg engineering for 32 years. Deborah married Ralph Luker at Holy Communion Lutheran Church on February 16, 1985. She enjoyed going to craft fairs with her mother, especially at Christmas time. Deborah was a huge animal lover. Her dogs gave her great joy.

She is survived by her husband, Ralph Luker and brother Jamison Bellaire. Deborah is further survived by brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Lloyd and Michael.

A visitation for Deborah will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, November 4 from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. Private inurnment will take place.

