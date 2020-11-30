DeGrave, Vivian Mary

1940 - 2020

DeGrave, Vivian Mary, age 80, of Waterford, passed away with her loving family by her side November 23, 2020 at Aurora Memorial Hospital of Burlington. Vivian was born to Lawrence and Alice (nee. Schultz) Cash in East Troy, WI on June 22, 1940.

Vivian grew up in the East Troy area and graduated from high school before moving to the Waterford area. Vivian was a very loving person and had a smile that never quit. Everyone who met her loved her from the start. Vivian made her life's work in waitressing, as she so enjoyed interacting with people. Some of the restaurants she worked in include Big John's (now Chances) in Rochester, The Dover Inn, and Carol's Country Kitchen (now Marty's) in Waterford. Vivian was considered part of the family everywhere she worked as she was so well loved.

Vivian was a gamer, she enjoyed Family Feud, Ellen's Game of Games, scratch off tickets and casino trips and if that wasn't enough, she also loved her coffee! The love she had for her family and friends was second to none, she will be dearly missed.

Vivian is survived by children: Denise Tomasek, Donavan DeGrave, Riffey DeGrave, Jennifer (Brady) Rolfson and Kristie Fitzgerald; twelve grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; sister, Dorothy Wenzel and sister-in-law, Delores Cash, other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her loving parents, one daughter, Sherry Barrons, two grandchildren, Tommy Barrons and William Rolfson; two sisters, Helen Pedersen and Lucille Buelo; and two brothers, Bernard and James.

Visitation will be held at the COTTON EXCHANGE, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, Waterford, WI 53185 on Wednesday December 2, 2020 from 1:00 pm – 2:45 pm with services starting at 3:00 pm with Pastor Gary Pufahl presiding. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate memorials to "The Family" (made out to Jennifer Rolfson) to be distributed according to Vivian's wishes.

