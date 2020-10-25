Delores M. Jensen

April 3, 1928 – October 22, 2020

Racine – Delores Marjorie (nee: Long) Jensen, age 92, passed away peacefully at Ignite of Season's Hospice in Oak Creek early Thursday morning, October 22, 2020.

Delores was born in Racine on April 3, 1928 to the late Arthur A. and Hattie C. (nee: Haugen) Long. A 1946 graduate of Park High School, she went on the graduate Cum Laude from Lawrence University in Appleton in 1951. With great determination to further her education, Delores would ride the bus daily from Racine to UW-Milwaukee to earn her Master's Degree in 1968. On June 16, 1951 in Atonement Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, Thomas Jensen, who preceded her in death on October 11, 2005.

Delores was employed as a Research Associate for Racine Unified School District, retiring after 25 years of service. With a profound Christian faith, she was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection where she was involved in Bible study, church choir and a few other group ministries over the years. Always adventurous, Delores & Tom were worldwide travelers especially during retirement. Among her interests, enjoyed camping, playing Bridge, was a gourmet cook and avid reader, and proud member of Phi Beta Kappa. Above all, Delores was all about her family and loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are twin daughters, Laura "Lori" (Ted) Hinkle and JoAnne "Jo" (Rick) Wiedholz; a son, Paul (Wendy) Jensen; grandchildren, Melissa (Matt) LaCour, Eric Hinkle, Jeri (Jared) Logan, James (Pauline) Madson, Timothy (Kara) Jensen and Zachary (Sarah) Jensen; great- grandchildren (of whom affectionately called her "Noni"), Hew, Drew, Alivia, Miles, Joy, Sophia, J.P., Nora, Amelia and Tucker; step-grandchildren, Eric (Melissa) Kirkeby, Autumn Brehm and Amber (Jason) Alper; step-great-grandchildren, Malachi, Tannon, Erin, Phoenix, Ethan, Breeson, Brantley, Poppy and Rogan; brother-in-law, Joseph (Carol) Jensen; nieces, nephews, camping & Bridge friends, and special friend, Judy Larson.

In addition to her parents & husband, Delores was greeted in Heaven by her Tom's parents, Clarence and Josephine Jensen; sisters-in-law, Marjorie (Chuck) Stehlik, and Jean (Jerry) Bernhardt; and brothers-in-law, Clarence "Bud" (Virginia) Jensen and David Jensen.

Due to the current health pandemic, private family funeral services will be held for Delores on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection with Rev. Karen Pahl officiating. Interment will follow in Mound Cemetery. You may witness the service livestream on Tuesday at 11:00 am by visiting the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection Facebook page at https:/m.facebook.comesurrectionlutheranracine. Memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection or to Lutheran Bible Translators have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Season's Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Delores's time of need. May God bless all of you!

