Dennis E. Brown

Dennis E. Brown

Dennis E. Brown, 72, passed away at the Clement J. Zablocki VAMC in Milwaukee on Thursday, November 26, 2020. His Homegoing Service, with full military honors, will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, December 9th at 11:00 a.m., with his cousin, Bishop Torres Pinson, officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on that day from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, at a later date.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
