Dennis E. Wertman

1952 - 2020

Dennis E. Wertman, age 68, of Racine passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Dennis was born on February 16, 1952 in Danville, PA to William and Mary (Davis) Wertman. The family moved to Racine when Dennis was 13 and he attended Case High School. He served in the United States Navy from March of 1969 until his honorable discharge in December 1970. Dennis married Patti Hoppe on February 12, 1972 at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Racine. He worked for over 20 years at Webster Electric. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and cheering for the Packers and Brewers. His greatest joy was the time he spent with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Bill and David Wertman.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 48 years, Patti; brothers: his twin, Kenneth (Sara), Daniel (Sue) and James Wertman; sisters: Linda (Rick) Chapel, Dana Wertman, and Wendy Orosz; In-laws: Elaine Wertman, Judy (Bryan) Walthers, Donna (Larry) House-Alton, Nancy (Rick) Beyer, Ray Hoppe, and his four-legged companion, Cali, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Private family services for Dennis will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Hospice Alliance, Pleasant Prairie, especially Cindy and Cami, for the wonderful care and compassion given to Dennis and Patti.

