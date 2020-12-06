Dennis R. Wiser

1950 - 2020

RACINE - On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Dennis Wiser passed away unexpectedly at the age of 70.

Dennis was born on February 24, 1950, in Juneau, WI to Francis and Wilma (Radloff) Wiser. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin - Madison, and his Masters degree from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.

Upon graduation from college, Dennis came to Racine in 1972 as a mathematics teacher at J.I. Case High School for the Racine Unified School District, where he taught for nearly three decades. In 2004, Dennis was inducted into the S.E. Wisconsin Educators Hall of Fame.

Dennis' dedication to public education went beyond his commitment to his classroom students.

Beginning in 1979, Dennis began work on behalf of public school teachers and teachers assistants through the Racine Education Association, serving as both President, and later, Executive Director.

In 2008, Dennis was elected to the Racine Unified School Board, serving twelve years, including School Board President. An unabashed believer in public school education, Dennis applied his considerable talents to this belief at every level - from the classroom to the boardroom.

In 2010, Dennis was elected to the City of Racine Common Council as Alderman in the 10th District. During his time on the Common Council, Dennis served an unprecedented three terms as City Council President. In 2017, Dennis was appointed interim Mayor of the City of Racine from July to November that year. It was an event he found both thrilling and rewarding.

Dennis was devoted to Racine and he always believed in our community's potential. Possessed with a math teacher's heart, Dennis saw challenges as equations that with collaboration and tenacity, could be successfully addressed and resolved. Dennis welcomed those challenges, and he deeply valued the many colleagues and friends he made along the way.

Dennis was generous with his time and knowledge, nurturing many as a mentor and friend. He will be greatly missed in the Racine community. He was a presence that can never be replaced.

Dennis' accomplishments as an educator, union leader, school board member, alderman and council president are many and too numerous to name, but it was his family and friends which brought him his greatest joy. His adoring family was his crowning achievement. While he walked the corridors and chambers of many public institutions, it was at home where he was happiest.

Dennis is survived by his lifelong partner, Mary Totero, her children, Lenisa (Liam) Doherty, Gina Totero; grandson, Finn Doherty, family dogs, Tyson and Louie; and also by his brother, David (Lauren Bird) Wiser, and nephews, Alexander and Nicholas Wiser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Wilma.

Nature's first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold.

Her early leaf's a flower;

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.

- Robert Frost

Due to COVID19, a private service for his family will take place on Friday, December 11, 2020. The service will be available for all to watch via livestream on Friday at 3:30 p.m. by using this link https://youtu.be/_a1-Rxveyqw.

Memorial gifts may be made to the J.I. Case School Scholarship Fund, payable to the Racine Community Foundation, 1135 Warwick Way, Ste. 200, Racine, WI 53406 or online at www.racinecommunityfoundation.org/donate

