Diane Carol Ekstrand, age 74, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Racine, October 14, 1946, the 12th of 12 children of the late David and Vera (Nee: Glawe) Anderson.

Diane graduated from Wm Horlick High High School "Class of 1964". She furthered her studies in Beautician's school and Restaurant Management. On February 12, 1972, in Racine she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth M. Ekstrand. Diane was employed as a hair stylist for 15 years working at Maurice's Salon, Henry's Beauty Salon and at Siena Center. She also was employed in retail at Target and Sam's Club as well in the restaurant business working at Roma Lodge in the members side and at Chick-fil-A. She was a former member of Trinity Methodist Church. Diane had a passion for cooking and will be remembered by her family as making the best cheesecake in Racine. Above all she treasured the time spent with her family be it volunteering as a Girl Scout Leader or as Head Chaperone of the Lighthouse Brigade Marching Band. Diane was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Ken; children, Michelle (Bob) Andreasen of San Antonio, TX, Jennifer N. Ekstrand of Racine, Robert (Erin) Ekstrand of Slinger, WI; 5 grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Deanna, Sydney, Cassandra, and Ember; in-laws, Donald Andersen, Karen Swinerton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 11 siblings and her "Special" Grandpa Rob.

Private services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

