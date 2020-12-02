Diane Kortendick Tutlewski-Fanelli

June 5, 1941 - November 26, 2020

Diane Kortendick Tutlewski-Fanelli, 79, passed away at her residence, on November 26, 2020.

She was born in Racine on June 5, 1941, the daughter of the late Russell and Florence (nee: Isferding) Kortendick. She attended Roosevelt, St. Patrick's, and Trautwein Grade Schools, and graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School. In 1951, she was the first employee hired at Kortendick's Hardware Store. She attended the Racine Dominican Convent and graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1959. She was married to Ted Tutlewski from 1960 until 1987. They lived in Germany in 1961 and 1962 during the building of the Berlin Wall. She then worked at Hamilton Beach in Racine from 1962 until 1967. In 1969, she became one of the first female letter carriers at the post office in Kenosha, Wisconsin. She was a proud member of the Letter Carriers Local 564, working at the post office for thirty-seven years until her retirement. She married William Fanelli in 1992. Diane enjoyed gardening, reading, line-dancing, camping, and wintering at The Villages in Florida. She always treasured the pilgrimage she made in 1990 to Medjugorje, Bosnia.

Surviving are her husband, Bill Fanelli; her children, Theresa Fiebrink, Teddy (Luise) Tutlewski, Lucinda Tutlewski and Jonathan (Amy) Tutlewski, all of Kenosha; eight grandchildren, Shawn and Steven Fiebrink and Tyler, Brandon, Taylor, Christian, Brennan, and Carter Tutlewski; five great-grandchildren, Blake, Austin, Macyn, Roseannah and Daisy Fiebrink; stepchildren, Michael, Anthony, Christopher, David, Carolyn, Timothy, Lolita, and Cynthia; twenty-five step grandchildren, eleven step great-grandchildren and three step great-great-great grandchildren; one sister, Karen Bayer (Bill) Greer, of Mt. Pleasant, WI; two brothers, Glenn (Barb) Kramer, of The Villages, FL, and Russell (Kathy) Kortendick of Franksville, WI. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives; special friends, Cathy, Cookie, Jeannine, Marilyn, Bev, Florence, Sharon, Kris, and Liz; care giver, Renee, and co-workers at the Kenosha Post Office. "Thanks for being my friends".

Visitation will be Friday, December 4th, at St. Peter's Catholic church, 2224 30th St., Kenosha, WI from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Diane's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Burial will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park, 4300 Green Bay Rd., Kenosha, WI.