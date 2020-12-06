Dolores "Dory" Jackel

April 26, 1930 - November 29, 2020

OF RACINE - Dolores "Dory" Jackel, age 90, passed away at the Magnolia Hill Assisted Living facility on November 29, 2020 from complications of dementia.

She was born on April 26, 1930, the only child to John and Marian (nee:Corbeille) Niemiec. She was united in marriage to Ernest Jackel on September 13, 1952. They enjoyed 63 wonderful years together before his passing in 2015. In her early married life, Dory was a dedicated mother and homemaker to her three children, Paul, Greg, and Peter. After her sons entered high school, she began a job as a medical transcriptionist where she typed medical doctor's notes into patient records. She worked part-time in this position for many years before retiring in 2005.

She enjoyed reading, movies, and music, but her biggest enjoyment came from spending time with her family. Watching movies or television shows together (sometimes with a batch of her delicious homemade fudge), occasionally having a family dinner at Brusha's Restaurant enjoying their pizza or tending to their family dogs brought her immense joy. She attended church on a regular basis until the pandemic made it unsafe for her to attend mass and was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. When her husband retired, they took several trips to Las Vegas to spend time with their son, Greg's family. They bought and lived in a trailer that was on their son's family's property, so they would stay for an extended period time. Some of these visits lasted up to three months. She was kind, caring, generous and loving person who took her faith seriously and lived her life as a good Christian. She was also a devoted wife and loving mother and will be dearly missed by those that she has left behind.

During the last two years the effects of dementia became more debilitating, slowly taking away all the qualities that made her the loving, caring person that she was. When her pet beagle and prized companion, Casey died in August of this year, it seemed to accelerate her illness. She was hospitalized in October and spent time both in Ascension Hospital and Ridgewood Care Center before being admitted into Magnolia Hill where she lived only 18 days before her passing.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Greg and daughter-in-law Terri. She is survived by her sons, Paul, and Peter (Terri) and two grandchildren, Hannah, and Max.

Because of the pandemic, a funeral mass was held at St. Joseph's for the immediate family only. There was no visitation. In lieu of donations to the family, please consider supporting either the Humane Society or Dementia Research Foundation. The family would like to thank the staffs of Ascension Hospital, Ridgewood Care Center and Magnolia Hill Assisted Living community for caring for Dory in her final few months and Pastor Steve Varghese of St. Joseph's Parish for his spiritual support.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com