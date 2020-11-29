Don R. Hoaglund

December 2, 1929 – November 19, 2020

RACINE - Don R. Hoaglund, 90 of Racine passed away on Thursday November 19, 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife and loving family. Don was born December 2, 1929 in Norway, MI, the son of the late Gunnard & Mildred (Ross) Hoaglund.

He graduated in Norway, MI. Don was a member of the US Navy and reserves. He married Joan C. Fredericks on April 7, 1951. They enjoyed 69 wonderful years of marriage. Don worked numerous jobs, sometimes two or three at a time, in order to support his large family. These jobs included working at Northwestern Railroad, driving semi, delivering beer for Marquette and Matagrano distributors. He also operated Horlick Field and Racine Zoo concession stands (Hoagies concessions) with his family. He then retired from THE BUS as a bus operator. His hobbies included bowling, softball, golf, bingo, his yearly "last" trip to Las Vegas 11 times and helping his wife at Johnson Park Golf Course concession making homemade soup and chili. More than anything he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Hoaglund of Racine; children, Diane (Stickland) Hoaglund, Daniel (Sandra) Hoaglund, Gary Hoaglund, Richard (Eva) Hoaglund, Scott Hoaglund, Karen (Bill) Knauer, Janis Hoaglund, Renee (Mark) Jaber, Diane (Todd-fiancé) Phelps, Thomas (Robin) Hoaglund, Michelle (Stephen) Sylvester, Mary (John) Andersen; 37 Grandchildren and spouses; and 61 Great Grandchildren and spouse. Other relatives and many dear friends. Don was preceded in death by his son, Donald, grandson, Joseph, sister, Sandra and brother, George.

A Memorial gathering will be celebrated on Don's Birthday, Wednesday, December 2. 2020. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation from 3:00 until 5:00 PM, Limiting 50 people to visit at a time. A PRIVATE Service for family will be held and live streamed at 5:00 PM. Private interment will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Hwy 32. To view the service on line, you may go to Don's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then live stream.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Ascension at home Hospice team.

