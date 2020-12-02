Donald A. LeMay

RACINE - Donald A. LeMay, age 95, passed peacefully on Sunday November 22, 2020 at The Community Living Center's Green House on the Zablocki Medical Center campus in Milwaukee.

A graveside service with full military honors will be live streamed and held Friday, December 4, 2020, 2:00 PM at West Lawn Memorial Park. To view the service online, you may go to Donald's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then live stream. A celebration of life gathering will be planned for mid-July 2021.

