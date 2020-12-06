Donald A. Sykes

January 29, 1933 - November 28, 2020

RACINE - Donald Alan Sykes, age 87, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital due to Covid 19. He was born in Racine, January 29, 1933, son of the late Freeland and Ethel (Nee: Lee) Sykes.

Donald graduated from Wm Horlick High School "Class of 1951" and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955. On June 19, 1954, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Mary E. Schmidt. Together they shared sixty-three wonderful years until she passed January 28, 2018. Don was employed by Wisconsin Electric Company for 39 years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Faithbridge United Methodist Church. When his boys were young, he served as a Cub Scout Leader. Don was an avid Packers and Badger fan who also enjoyed bowling and golf. Above all he treasured the time spent with his family. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, Cindy Sykes, Jeff (Susan) Sykes, Randy (Donna) Sykes, Ross (Olga) Sykes; four grandchildren, Troy Graceffa, Jennifer Sykes, Amy Sykes, Victor Sykes; three great-grandchildren, Cora, Eden, Bella; sisters, Patricia Schalinske, Henryetta (Tom) Eser; in-laws, LeRoy Schmidt; Shirley Fellion, Dorothy Sykes; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Sykes, half-sister, Mary Jane (Jim) Lockwood; and in-laws, Clayton Schalinske, Karen Schmidt and Herb Hotchkiss.

Due to Covid 19 private services will be held with interment at West Lawn Memorial Park.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the Cardiac Care Unit at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

