Donald B. Cook

March 19, 1937 - November 11, 2020

RACINE – Donald B. Cook, age 83, passed away at the Milwaukee VA Community Living Center on November 11, 2020.

He was born on March 19, 1937 to parents Leroy and Belma (nee. Magnus) Cook. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Army and Air Force Reserves, serving as a medic in the Army. Following his military service, he operated Creative Rehab with his son for 7 years, installing elevators and lifts for handicapped people.

He was very handy and could fix anything. Donald even built the first family home. He was a huge Packers fan and a season ticket holder for many years. His greatest joy though was spending time with his grandchildren. Donald will be dearly missed.

Donald is survived by his wife, Mariam; children, Nancy (Selmer Spexit), Jim (Cindy), Andrea, and Erik (Becky); grandchildren, Brittany and Nicholas Bahrs, Kyle, Zach, and Erin Cook, Corey (Anna) and Ashleigh Norton, Evan Eichhorn, Tori, Ethan, and Avery Cook; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Paisleigh, Penny, Cara, and Lyla; step-children, Julia, Erik, and Marta Scholl.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, David Cook; sisters, Patricia Reynolds and Sandy Roby.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1:00 – 3:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral services and full military honors will immediately follow at 3:00 pm. Private burial will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

