Donald D. Lester

RACINE – Donald D. Lester, 52, passed away at Ascension All Saints on October 30, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, November 14, 2020 for a visitation from 10-11a.m. A service celebrating his life and Homegoing will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Johnny Ford officiating. In accordance with Racine County only 50 people will be allowed in attendance. The service will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m.

Please see the funeral home's website the livestream link and a complete obituary.

