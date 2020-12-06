Donald Edward White

April 25, 1924 - November 28, 2020

KENOSHA (FORMERLY OF RACINE) – Mr. Donald E. White, 96, passed away at the Manor of Kenosha on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

He was born in Crandon, WI, on April 25, 1924, the son of Edward and Nora (nee Gerald) White.

He was a graduate of Crandon High School.

As a member of the greatest generation, Donald proudly served his nation with the US Army, joining in 1943 and honorably discharging in 1945. He was a member of VFW post 1391.

Donald was joined in marriage to June (nee Bingham), in 1946 – a marriage that lasted 65 years until her death in 2011.

Donald also served his community as an employee of the City of Racine Police Department for over 35 years, retiring as Lieutenant of Detectives in 1983. He was a member of the Retired Racine Police Association and the 20 Year Club for Racine Municipal Employees.

He had a lifelong passion for golf, playing often and eventually obtaining a hole in one. However, Donald was happiest in the company of his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Barbara (Jim) Ashbaugh of Sachse, TX, Kathleen Reyheart (Jim Adams) of Racine, WI, Mary (Scott) Reineck of Fort Atkinson, WI; his grandchildren, Adam (Kelly) Luther, Kim Gorjance, Angela (Kevin) Bahrs, Nick (Tiffany) Reyheart, Brett (Katie) Reineck, Sarah Reineck and Andrew Reineck; his great grandchildren; Lindsey Gorjance, Abbey Gorjance, Jaden Bahrs, Maci Bahrs, Natasha Reyheart and Marley Luther; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister and brothers, Marie Purtee, Marshall White and Robert White.

Due to COVID19 there will be visitation at 3pm and a private funeral service with military honors for the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 4:00pm. For those that would like to watch the service via livestream at 4:00pm, you may use this link which will also be available on his obituary page on our website https://youtu.be/sZDdk-xaqPI. His interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans memorial Cemetery, on a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to Crime Stoppers of Racine or the Alzheimer's Association.

Donald's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Aurora at Home Hospice and Patti Fridlington from Right at Home for the loving and professional care that he received.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com