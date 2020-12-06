Donald G. McMahon

August 20, 1937 - November 29, 2020

RACINE - Donald G. McMahon, age 83, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Seasons Hospice in Oak Creek. Donald was born in Racine on August 20, 1937, son of Mickey and Kathryn (nee: Person) McMahon.

Don proudly served in the U.S. Army for thirteen years. On February 21, 1959, he was united in marriage to Joanne Bodnar. They shared sixty-one beautiful years together and raised three children. Don was employed with SC Johnson Wax for twenty-nine years before retiring in 1998. An accomplished woodcarver and instructor, Donald also enjoyed working with stained glass, classic cars, hunting and fishing. He will especially be remembered for his great love and devotion to his family.

Don will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Joanne; children, Kathryn (Delbert) Jensen, Deborah (Mark) Van Wie, Todd (Karen) McMahon; grandchildren, Kyle (Kristina) Devore, Ryan (Jillian) Devore, Crystal (Mathew) Jackson, Jacob Halliday, Paige McMahon, Erin McMahon; great grandchildren, Jayden, Hailey, Jase, Cole, and Aubrie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Donald was also preceded in death by his sister, Evelyn Boske.

Private family services will be held. Memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Seasons Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

