Dorothy E. HeisterNee: Younk

June 13, 1923 - November 24, 2020

RACINE - Dorothy E. Heister, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at her residence. Dorothy was born in Racine on June 13, 1923, daughter of the late Edward and Besse (nee: Tomasek) Younk and had been a lifelong resident.

In the summer of 1945, Dorothy was united in marriage to Franklin J. Heister, who preceded her in death. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, especially schafkopf. Dorothy was an extraordinary woman with great style, a twinkle in her eyes, a smile on her face, and will be remembered for her love for her family.

Dorothy will be dearly missed by her son, Frank Heister Jr. (Peter Aymonin) of Racine; daughter-in-law, Patricia Heister of Racine; grandchildren, Karri, John and Jenni; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents husband and brother Arthur, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her son, Clifton.

A funeral service celebrating Dorothy's life will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, December 3, 2020, 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with the family for visitation Thursday at 10:00 until time of service. To view the service online, you may go to Dorothy's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then live stream.

A very special thank you to her loving and caring Granddaughter, Karri for her devotion shown to Dorothy.

