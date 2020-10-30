Dorthea V. Carpino

September 19, 1924 – October 27, 2020

Dorthea V. Carpino (nee: Schaub), age 96, passed away October 27, 2020 at Home Harbor. Dorthea was born in Neillsville, WI on September 19, 1924, daughter of the late Michael and Anna (nee: Ewelt) Schaub.

On April 15, 1950 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dorthea was united in marriage to the love of her life, Harry J. Carpino. They shared twenty-six beautiful years together before Harry passed away September 1976. Dorthea was employed with Racine County until her retirement in 1987. Dorthea was a longtime member of St. Sebastian Church and, more recently, St Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. In her spare time, Dorthea enjoyed reading, watching Perry Mason, Matlock, Columbo - among other television programs and, above all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Drothea will be sincerely missed by her children, James (Mary) Carpino; Edward Carpino (Elizabeth Johnson); MaryAnn Lynn; daughter-in-law Christine Carpino; grandchildren, Cher (Brad) Guentzel, Sabrina (Kris) Fanke, Jamie(Bill) Rafeldt, Mathew (Janet) Carpino; great grandchildren, Haley and Wyatt Guentzel, Anthony Parco, Kris Jr. and Hunter Fanke, Rachael Reyes-Gomez, Olivia Rafeldt; the twins, Liam and Greyson Rafeldt; Jameson and Luca Carpino; brother, Philip Schaub; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention by name - including her special nephew, Mickey Resong of Lawndale,CA . In addition to her parents and husband, Dorthea was also preceded in death by her son, Michael Carpino; grandson, Adam Carpino; siblings, Joseph (Leone) Schaub, Polly Klema, Bernie (Martha) Schaub, and Adolph Schaub; sister-in-law, Barbara Schaub; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Guy (Connie) Carpino, Joe (Cathy) Carpino, Lucie (Joe) Minardi.

Funeral services celebrating Dorthea's wonderful life will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home at 11:00 am with Rev. Terrance J. Huebner officiating. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. In memory of Dorthea, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

A heartfelt note of thanks to the magnificent staffs of Home Harbor and Hospice Alliance for the compassionate care and support given in Dorthea's time of need. May God bless all of you!

