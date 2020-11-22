Eddie Quiroz Cruz

June 3, 1971 - November 17, 2020

RACINE - Eddie Quiroz Cruz, age 49, passed away on Tuesday November 17, 2020. Eddie was born in Racine on June 3, 1971, son of the late Ignacio and Ramona (nee: Quiroz) Cruz.

Eddie graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1989" and earned an associate degree from ITT College. He was employed with Liquid Container/ Reynolds/ Graham Packaging for twenty-three years. Eddie's main passion was helping promote Mexican American artists and festivals. Known as Tejano Bad Boy DJ, Eddie was a well-known DJ in southeast Wisconsin. In his spare time, he enjoyed his bowling leagues, the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs. Above all, he cherished his time spent with his family.

Eddie will be dearly missed by his siblings, Ignacio Q. (Ramona) Cruz, Sylvia Sanchez (Doug Erhardt), Alfonso Q. Cruz, Richard Q. (Caroline) Cruz, Irene Granados; former wife and good friend, Patricia Villa; best friend, Tommy Hernandez; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, Eddie was also preceded in death by his brother, Antonio.Q. Cruz, his grandparents, Alfonso and Clemencia Cruz and brother-in-law, Luis Granados.

There will be visitation at the funeral home on Saturday November 28, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. All are asked to wear masks and social distance. There will be private family services with interment at Calvary Cemetery.

