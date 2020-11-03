Edward G. Floyd

1924 - 2020

Edward G. Floyd, age 96, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Clement Manor in Greenfield. Edward was born in Racine on March 20, 1924, son of the late Richard and Mary (nee: Heidenreich) Floyd.

He attended Wm. Horlick High School and left early to join the service. "Class of 1942". Ed proudly served as a medic in the U.S. Army during World War II stationed in the European Theater. Following the war, Ed married the love of his life Marie Vassallo on August 4, 1945 at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, where he was a lifelong member. They shared nearly fifty-four beautiful years together and raised five children before Marie preceded him in death in 1999. Through the years Ed was employed with InSinkErator, Turnstyle, Jewel and Massey-Harris. In his spare time, Ed enjoyed gardening, reading, golfing, playing cribbage and cards and listening to music, with Frank Sinatra as his favorite. A Wisconsin sports fan, Ed especially enjoyed the Brewers and Packers. Above all, he immensely loved his time spent with his family following retirement.

Ed will be dearly missed by his children, Nancy Smith, Jerry (Laura) Floyd, Edward (Patricia) Floyd, Patricia M. Floyd, Marianne Floyd-Fausek (Steve); grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Ryan Smith; great grandchildren, Ashley, Mya, and Kylee; great-great grandchild Milani; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Lyle and Russell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St, on Thursday November 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the FUNERAL HOME on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 followed by procession to church for the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to his home health care aide, Camille and the entire staff at Clement Manor for their loving and compassionate care.

