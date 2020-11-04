Menu
Edward G. Floyd

Edward G. Floyd

1924 - 2020

Edward G. Floyd, age 96, passed away on Saturday October 31, 2020 at Clement Manor in Greenfield. Edward was born in Racine on March 20, 1924, son of the late Richard and Mary (nee: Heidenreich) Floyd.

Ed will be dearly missed by his children, Nancy Smith, Jerry (Laura) Floyd, Edward (Patricia) Floyd, Patricia M. Floyd, Marianne Floyd-Fausek (Steve); grandchildren, Kelly Smith, Ryan Smith; great grandchildren, Ashley, Mya, and Kylee; great-great grandchild Milani; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Ed was also preceded in death by his brothers, Richard, Lyle and Russell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St, on Thursday November 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the FUNERAL HOME on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 followed by procession to church for the Mass at 11:00 a.m. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church have been suggested.

Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
I have fond memories of Ed and our days working together at In-Sink-Erator. He was truly a kind, thoughtful man who always had a welcoming smile. It was a pleasure working at his side. My condolences to his family at this time.
Sue DeGrave
November 3, 2020