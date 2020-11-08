Edward R. Willis

October 25, 1938 – November 5, 2020

Racine – Edward Raymond Willis, age 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Edward was born in Racine on October 25, 1938 to the late Floyd and Mary (nee: Philbrick) Willis. He faithfully served our country with the United States Army from 1958-1963. On December 27, 1958, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Yvonne M. (nee: Schmitt) Willis. His heart was broken when she passed away on August 18, 2020.

With profound Christian faith, Edward & Yvonne had attended Calvary Memorial Church. A hard working man, he was employed as a machinist at Young Radiator for over 35 years and, at the same time, was the maintenance director for Lincoln Lutheran for over 25 years. A true outdoorsman, Edward enjoyed hunting & fishing and, later in life, peaceful countryside car rides with his beautiful wife. Above all, he loved spending time with his entire family.

Surviving are children, Jeanne (Russ) Bellamy, Chris (Becky) Willis and Michael (Julie) Willis; grandchildren, Kevin (April) Willis, Nathan Willis, Summer Myers, Brieanna Willis, Amber Willis, Joshua Willis, Michael (Kelly) Bellamy and David (Nancy) Bellamy; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Bradley, Carleigh & Chloe Willis; Nathan & Emmalise Bellamy; and Lexy Griffin-Bellamy; brothers, Ron (Joan) Willis & Richard Willis; sisters, Darlene Aude & Florence (Bob) Kusters; brother-in-law, Frederick (Karen) Schmitt; sister-in-law, Darlene (Bob) Taylor; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents & wife, Edward was greeted in Heaven by his brothers, Harold & Don Willis; Yvonne's parents, Fred and Randi (nee: Hansen) Schmitt; and brother-in-law, Larry Schmitt.

In accordance with Edward's wishes, private family services (with military honors) will be held with interment in West Lawn Memorial Park. In memory of Edward, offer a kind deed to someone in need.

