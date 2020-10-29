Edwin C. Langlois

October 21, 1919 - October 26, 2020

RACINE – Edwin C. Langlois, 101, passed away at Ascension Hospice on Monday, October 26, 2020.

Ed was born in Racine on October 21, 1919 to the late Norbert and Mae (nee, Young) Langlois. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Ed married the former Mavis Caspers, celeb rating 57 years of marriage. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2000. Ed and Mavis loved traveling, especially their many trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish and a past president of the Kiwanis Golden K.

Survivors include his sons, Dennis and Diane Langlois and Robert and Pat (nee Carlson) Langlois; grandchildren, Natalie, Crystal, Adrian (Marna), and Erik (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Brandon and Charlotte Langlois, Averie and Landrie Langlois, Andrew and Brooks Langlois; and his sisters, Rita Curty and Irene Scott. Ed is also survived by ha special nephew, Bernard (Susie) LaMere, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandsons, Evan Langlois and Michael Langlois; and his brother, Arthur Langlois.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Ed will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Parish, 6400 Spring Street, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 12 noon, celebrated by Fr. Yamid Blanco. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday morning from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at 12 noon.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com