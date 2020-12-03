Eileen A. Truckey

Born to Eternal Life on Sat., Nov. 28, 2020, at the age of 79. Loving mother of Mark (JoAnn), and Christopher (Deborah) Truckey. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Jonathan (Tiffany), Kayla and Stephen Truckey. Proud great grandma of Bella. She is further survived by her best friend of almost 60 years Mary Pat Olson; other relatives and friends. Eileen was preceded in death just over a year ago by her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Robert J. Truckey, her parents and her brother.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 from 10-11 am. Immediately followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church,1100 Erie St, Racine, WI 53402. Please see www.molthenbell.com for the link to the virtual service. Private burial at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Thank you to all the staff at St. Monica's Assisted Living & Memory Care as well as the staff at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital – Franklin Campus for the companionate care they provided to Eileen.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy the family would appreciate memorials to the American Alzheimer's Association.