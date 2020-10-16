Eleanor M. Vollmer

May 18, 1926 – October 13, 2020

RACINE – Eleanor Marie (nee: Hansen) Vollmer, age 94, passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Eleanor was born in Racine on May 18, 1926 to the late Alfred and Hertha (nee: Schattner) Hansen. She was a graduate of Washington Park High School. On September 9, 1950 in Grace Lutheran Church, she was united in marriage to James T. Vollmer. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2011.

Eleanor was a faithful and longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant. She was employed by several businesses throughout the years including, Maier Pennant, Goldblatt's and Sturtevant True Value Hardware, from where she retired. Among her interests, she enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. Above all, Eleanor loved spending time with her entire family – especially her grandchildren. She was very proud of all of them.

Surviving are her children, David Vollmer, Ronald (Sheree) Vollmer and Barbara (Jeffrey) Barth; daughter-in-law, Barbara Vollmer; grandchildren, Marsha Brien, Christopher (Jody) Vollmer, Jessica Vollmer, Jonathon (Chelsea) Vollmer, Maggie Nielsen, Danielle (Jen Anthony) Gray and Kyle (Amy) Gray; great-grandchildren, Cheyenna, Tyler, Cody, Aiden, James, Everett, Aubree and Finn; sister, Delores Braun; brother, Fritz (Jaya Elleson) Hansen; nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eleanor was greeted in Heaven by her beloved son, Thomas; sisters-in-law, Kay Hansen & Eleanor (Jim) Rogers; and brothers-in-law, Nick Braun and George (Dorothy) Vollmer.

Services celebrating Eleanor's life will be held at Faith Lutheran Church (8500 Durand Avenue in Sturtevant) on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Memorials to Faith Lutheran Church in Sturtevant or Timber Oaks in Union Grove have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Timber Oaks (especially Sally, Jackie & Becca) for the outstanding comfort and care given to Mom in her time of need. May God bless all of you!

