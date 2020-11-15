Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elizabeth Cecelia Peterson
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020

Elizabeth Cecelia (nee Prott) Peterson

October 3, 1925 – November 11, 2020

Elizabeth Cecelia (nee Prott) Peterson, 95, passed away peacefully at Ascension Hospital on November 11, 2020.

Elizabeth was born to the late William Rudolph and Cecelia (nee Ichsteadt) on October 3, 1925. She grew up on her parents' farm and throughout her life she loved to garden. She especially loved to grow vegetables. On June 3, 1950 she was united in marriage to Gilbert H. Peterson.

Left to cherish Elizabeth's memory is her son: Daryl Peterson; daughter: Lu Anne Peterson; and many nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband: Gilbert H. Peterson; daughter: Darlyn Peterson; sisters: Margret (George) Jacobson, Mary Jane (Richard) Gerber, Delores (Walter) Bolmann, and Barbara (Daniel) Martell.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM and will go until time of service at 11:00 AM. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Elizabeth's visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park following Elizabeth's service.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension Hospital for taking care of Elizabeth near the end of her earthly life.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI, 53405

(262)634-3361


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI 53405
Nov
18
Service
11:00a.m.
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue, Racine, WI 53405
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.