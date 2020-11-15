Elizabeth "Betty" Rehberg

1928 - 2020

Elizabeth "Betty" Rehberg age 92, of Waterford, passed away peacefully on November 12th, 2020 at home.

Betty was born May 20th, 1928 to Thomas J. & Gertrude Maas in Burlington, WI. She attended ST. Thomas Catholic Grade School and graduated from Waterford Union High School in 1946. She married the love of her life Richard G. Rehberg on January 6th, 1951 and they lived on the family farm at English Settlement until 1996, before moving to Burlington, WI. In 2018 Betty and Richard moved into Waterford Senior Living. Betty was a secretary for Maas & Sons until she married and begun raising a family. She attended English Settlement church, where she was in the choir and helped with many church functions over the years. She also volunteered at Burlington Memorial Hospital from 1976 till 2018. For 20 years Betty and Richard both helped out in the Hospital Gift Shop and as needed in other areas.

Betty will be dearly missed by her husband Richard "Dick", her children Marilynn Sheahan, James (Ruthann), Jeanmarie (Jeffrey) Iverson, Steven (Sue), and Rick (Tammy). As well as her sister Dorothy Bauman, her sister in-law Elaine Rehberg, her 12 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Wally (Kay) Maas, Fred (Bebe) Maas, her brothers in-law Charles Bauman, Don (Vic) Rehberg, and Jack Rehberg, her sisters in-law Mary (Art) Rummel, her son in-law Gene Sheahan, her grandsons Gene Sheahan Jr., Brian Sheahan, and Blake Iverson.

A celebration of Betty's life will take place on Wednesday November 18th, 2020 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 5:15pm, followed by a 5:30pm memorial service.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

262-514-4600

www.integrityfunerals.net