Ella Louise Tucker

1941 - 2020

Ella "Louise" Tucker, a devoted Jehovah's Witness, died on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was 79 years old.

Louise Tucker was born on April 4, 1941 to the late Andrew Jackson and Ora Belle (Johnson) Buckley in Enterprise, Mississippi. Louise was the second child born of fifteen children. Louise was a faithful member of the Lockwood Park Congregation of the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Louise was married to the late Travis Tucker Jr. and together they had four children: Ivy T., Antonio, Sherrie, and Glen. She devoted her life to her children and family.

Louise was a dedicated and caring mother and leader of her immediate family and extended family. She loved her children without reservation. She was a generous provider, always eager to reach out a helping hand to all those that were in need. She continually opened her heart and home to the less fortunate. Louise will forever be remembered for her love of her community and care for others.

Louise leaves to cherish her memories, her loving son - Antonio (Valerie) Tucker, and daughter – Sherrie Tucker (Terry Griffith); granddaughters - Jackie (David) Wilson, Jessica (Jaz) Davis, Sherrie "Shiriee" Tucker, Masheeka Lee, and Ivory Ann Tucker; great- grandchildren - Damien and Dashiree Macray, Deaja Tucker, Adam Blarr, Jazlyn Davis, Rickie Coleman, Alexander, Jonathan and Christopher Wilson and Kariana Allen; siblings - Minister Deloris Brown, Eula (JW) Booker, First Lady Annie (Pastor Johnny) Thomas, Minister Della Buckley, Dr. Betty Pace, MD, Minister Wanda Buckley Jordan, Willie (Virginia) Buckley and Apostle Joseph (First Lady Cynthia) Buckley; aunts - Margie Grathenried, Amelia Cook; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Louise was preceded in death by her sons – Glen and Ivy T. Tucker; parents - Andrew and Ora Belle (Johnson) Buckley; sisters - Lydia Mae Buckley, Mary Ann (Arnold) Martin and Shirley Lee Buckley; brothers – Andrew, Willie and Anthony "Terry" Buckley; aunt - Annie King, brother-in-law - Deacon Walter Brown; and nephew - Pastor Andrew Brown.

Services will be virtual Saturday, December 12, 2020, 1 pm, and may be viewed via Zoom Meeting. Zoom ID: 89925235504 Password: 898444

