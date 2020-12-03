Ellis W. Cotton

July 13, 1928 – November 5, 2020

Ellis W. Cotton, age 95, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin.

"COTTON" was born in Macon, Mississippi, to John A. And Mamie (nee: May) Cotton on July 13, 1925, the youngest of eleven. He confessed Christ at an early age at Salem United Methodist Church in Macon. He also attended school until the 8th grade.

On November 30, 1944, he decided to enlist in the U. S. Army, serving during World War II. Some of these years he spent in the Philippines. He was a member of the segregated all black 93rd Infantry Division. Cotton was honorably discharged on November 21, 1946.

In 1947, Cotton decided to migrate north to follow his sister in Racine, WI, to search for a better opportunity. And that he did, finding employment and starting a family all right on Racine Street. Cotton worked with J.I. Case Company for 40 years, starting in August 1947. During his tenure, his love for baseball lead him to coach the J.I. Case team to a championship. After retirement, Cotton continued to work various part-time jobs including a security guard for J.I. Case through Per Mar Security Systems.

On November 24, 1951, he married Dorothy Mae (nee: Hayslett), who he decided to be his wife the first time that he saw her. In this union three girls and three boys were born. Cotton now had his dream life.

Cotton was very faithful and dedicated member of Wayman African Methodist Episcopal Church of Racine, WI; until his health failed. He served as an Usher and Steward.

Cotton loved his family. He had a heart full of gold, if he had it he will give it to you. Those who have visited 1735 Racine Street, he made sure you were fed. Cotton was an avid storyteller, he always had a great story to tell, "true story".

Ellis leaves to cherish his dedicated children: Patricia (Johnny Davidson) Cotton, Theresa (Rance) Kendrick, Gregory Cotton, Karolyn (Grant) Dyess, Gary (Trina) Cotton, and Gerald (Ruth) Cotton Grandchildren: Shenelle (Keith) Waters, Sherice Ford, Kamira (Tyronn Dyess) Cotton, Tyerra (DeVontae) Payne, Sathina Gonzalez, Thelissa Cotton, Gerrod Cotton, Garren (Paula) Cotton, Rance Kendrick, Jr, and Kaleb Dyess. 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his lovely wife of 68 years, Dorothy Mae Cotton, his parents; John A. and Mamie Cotton; brothers, Charlie, Grover and Rufus; sisters, Betty Paulette, Sarah Perry, Edna Harmon, Johnnie Perry, Mary Bolton, Mamie Walker and Lola Glover.

A Celebration of His Life will be held by his family on Monday, December 7, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. A public visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 - 11:00am.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53405

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com