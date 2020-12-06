Menu
Ellis W. Cotton

Ellis W. Cotton

July 13, 1925 – November 5, 2020

Ellis W. Cotton, age 95, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held by his family on Monday, December 7, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. A public visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 - 11:00am.

Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53405

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Dec
7
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
18 Entries
Love and much appreciation to Pat and all her siblings for the endless care of your parents. Love you all
Theresa Boyden Vance & Family
December 5, 2020
We the Shields Family of Memphis Tn send our deepest Sympathies and Condolences to our Cousins
Robin Shields
December 5, 2020
He will truly be missed. My condolences to the family as well as my love. May God supply all your needs. Love to all.
Shirley Harrison
December 5, 2020
You will be sadly missed by many, yet joyfully remembered by many many more. Rest peacefully Mr. Cotton.
Tony Clark & Family
December 4, 2020
My Condolences in the lost of your loved one mr Cotton will be missed
Valencia Tucker
December 4, 2020
Our prayers and condolences to the Cotton Family sorry for your loss may God continue to Bless and give you strength and comfort in the days to come. The Booker Family
Lynn Booker
December 4, 2020
Kristina Hill
December 4, 2020
We are sending our condolences to the Cotton family. God bless each and everyone of you
Will and Jeanie
December 4, 2020
Shenelle & Sherice and family you are in our prayers. May God Comfort and Strengthen you in the days ahead. We love you
Brenda Kelley
December 3, 2020
My condolences and prayers are with the Cotton family.
Dennis Thompson
December 3, 2020
To the Cotton family you are in our thought and prayers. I will cherish the memories of Mr. & Mrs. Cotton and also the time i had with Grover and Ellis. God bless you All.
Melva & Clarence
December 3, 2020
Gary and family,I'm sorry for your loss. It's hard to know what to say at times like this. Thinking of you, sending love, wishing you peace until time heals your hearts. Cherish the memories.
Anne Bailey
December 3, 2020
Kathleen Cuccia
December 3, 2020
Kathleen Cuccia
December 3, 2020
May both your parents rest at the right hand of God the Father Almighty with his peace a peace that passes all understanding praying for your family at this time of grief sorry for your loss
Janice Russell
December 3, 2020
Many Prayers to your family during your time of loss. Peace be with you.
June Herrera Doyne
December 3, 2020
I will always cherish the great memories of uncle Cotton as he was called. RIP you will be dearly missed... love you
Demetra Fason
December 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Cotton family. Prayers to family Love you all Love Sandra
Sandra Smith
December 3, 2020