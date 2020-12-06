Ellis W. Cotton
July 13, 1925 – November 5, 2020
Ellis W. Cotton, age 95, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held by his family on Monday, December 7, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. A public visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 - 11:00am.
Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53405
262-552-9000