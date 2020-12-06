Ellis W. Cotton

July 13, 1925 – November 5, 2020

Ellis W. Cotton, age 95, answered The Call of His Loving Savior on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin. A Celebration of His Life will be held by his family on Monday, December 7, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. A public visitation will be in the chapel from 9:00 - 11:00am.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

Racine, WI 53405

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com