Erasmo ""Junior"" Guzman

December 1, 1974 – October 3, 2020

Racine – Erasmo Leo Guzman, 45, known and loved by all as (Junior), passed away at Ascension – All Saints on October 3, 2020. He was born in Racine on December 1, 1974, son of Erasmo R. and Yolanda (Née: Leo) Guzman.

Junior was a man who loved life - traveling, learning about new foods, and meeting new people. When he moved back home from Arizona, he spent most of his time outdoors longboarding, metal detecting, and fishing. A natural performer who enjoyed performing in front of people, whether it was karaoke or playing with his band. He was also a talented chef and artisan whose food brought joy to this world through his craftsmanship and artistry. And a true lover of poetry who saw beauty in the world through his unique lens. Junior loved spending time with his friends and family but was the happiest spending time with his daughter (his monkey) Madilyne. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed.

Junior leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Madilyne Guzman; parents, Erasmo and Yolanda Guzman; brother, Daniel Guzman; sister, Margarita (Craig Kadlecik) Guzman; nieces and nephews (the dorks), Savannah and Sophia Reeser, Ava Bella Guzman, Andres E. Guzman, Gianna Guzman; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Junior is preceded in death by his brother, Andres L. Guzman; and grandparents, Bentura and Maria Guzman, and Ezequiel and Juanita Leo.

A celebration of Junior's life will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 7:00 pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road, with Deacon Roberto Fuentes officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Racine on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2:30 pm.

