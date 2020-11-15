Eugene "Gene" M. Hermansen

1931 - 2020

OF RACINE - Eugene "Gene" Morgan Hermansen, 89, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1931 in Racine, WI, son of Birdella (Nee: Morgan) and Eugene Clyborn Hermansen.

Gene graduated from Washington Park High School (was a "49er"), and served as a corporal during the Korean War ('53-'55) in the 351st Infantry Regiment as one of the Trieste US Troops (TRUST) whose mission was to maintain order in the Free Territory of Trieste and to support the policies of the Allied Military Government. After the war, Gene met and married his beloved wife of 63 years, Dolores Gorski. He earned his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Milwaukee School of Engineering and then worked for American Motors Corporation, and later for Chrysler Corporation, retiring in 1990.

Gene enjoyed competitive sailing with his daughters, Kathy and Lisa, and son-in-law, Scott, on their 25 foot sailboat, as well as hunting. He was a lifetime member of the Racine Yacht Club, serving as Commodore in 1992. Gene was a problem-solver extraordinaire, a great storyteller and he appreciated a good road trip to see family, friends or warmer temperatures. In retirement, he was always working to improve his golf game, and enjoyed golfing with friends and family including his grandson, Chris, and as part of the Ives Grove Senior Golf League.

Above all, Gene was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who loved to provide all kinds of valuable instruction and mentoring to his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed attending as many of his grandchildren's sporting, school and other extracurricular events as he could. He was very proud of his grandchildren and their achievements and was often heard sharing about Michael's successes at the U.S. Naval Academy, Chris's position at Viterbo University, and Henry and Anna's tennis, music and dance.

Survivors include his wife, Dolores, his daughters and their husbands, Kathy Cardamone (Steve) of Dublin, OH, Lisa Porter (Scott) of Racine, WI, and Carol Kobulnicky (Chip) of Laramie, WY and his grandchildren Christopher Porter (and fiancée Emily Lyall), Michael Porter, Henry Kobulnicky and Anna Kobulnicky, as well as his sister-in-law Marian Tropin, numerous nieces and nephews, and dear long-time friends, Guy and Barb Sanders. Gene also had a special place in his heart for his granddog Joey (Kathy and Steve). Gene touched so many lives and will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, consider being generous in a meaningful way toward a veteran or donating to the United States Naval Academy Fund or Midshipman Activities Fund at https://www.usna.com/give.

A private interment with military honors is being planned for a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

